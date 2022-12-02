Identifying some (minor) nitpicks about the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles

It's hard to find fault with a 10-1 team but here is where the team can improve.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles are cruising toward that top seed in the NFC. That comes with a first-round bye and home playoff games up to the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts has been spectacular.

The run game, behind a veteran offensive line, has been dominant.

RELATED: How the Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 13

The defense is coming up with turnovers in bunches.

It's hard to find fault with a 10-and-1 team - but since Hurts, Coach Nick Sirianni and company are always talking about setting the standard and getting better - let's nitpick this team.

We're not doing this to be mean-spirited - but just to point out what might give us some pause as we head toward the postseason.

The defense -- while opportunistic -- the run game could use some tightening up. The Eagles are in the bottom half of the NFL in terms of rushing yards per game. That could be a problem come playoff time when rushing will be at a premium.

Special teams has been an issue. The Packers had three kickoff returns of 35 yards or more. Special Teams coordinator Michael Clay called it "unacceptable".

And health is always a concern with every team. The Birds have been down players along the defensive line. Dallas Goedert has missed time. And now the loss of safety CJ Gardner-Johnson - who leads the league with 6 interceptions - certainly will not help.

All that said, I love this team's chances. They believe in their head coach. They believe in their quarterback. And they have us believing in them.