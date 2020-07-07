Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holders can opt-out, get refund

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are offering season ticket holders the option to opt-out of their 2020 tickets without any penalties.

In an email sent to season ticket holders on Tuesday, the Eagles said with new policies and safety measures, they are "anticipating certain seating areas to be unavailable."

"As many teams have also communicated in recent weeks, there is a chance we will have to significantly reduce the stadium's seating capacity," the team said. "We understand that, even with safety measures in place, you may have concerns about attending games in person."

With all that said, the Eagles are giving season ticket holders the option to opt-out of the upcoming football season and defer their season tickets.



This will pause their account and resume it in 2021 with the same seat locations. Their Stadium Builder License or any other ticket license agreement will remain in effect for 2021.

The Eagles say any monies paid to date can either be applied to the 2021 season or be refunded.

Season ticket holders will need to log into their Eagles Account Manager and complete the opt-out form.

The Eagles are asking ticket holder to complete the form by Wednesday, July 15.

The team says they will send an email confirming the ticket holder's opt-out request within 10 business days.

"As our preparations for the 2020 season continue, please know that we are working closely with league and government officials to make all necessary adjustments with the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and community as our top priority," the team said.

If fans do not want to opt-out, the Eagles say no action is required at this time.
