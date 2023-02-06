Super Bowl 57: Andy Reid impersonator weighs in on big Eagles-Chief matchup

The longtime Eagles fan has been impersonating former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid since 2002 at football games, tailgates, even piano lounges and stand-up routines.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Steve Odabashian thought he was finished being an Andy Reid impersonator.

The longtime Eagles fan has been impersonating the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach since 2002 at football games, tailgates, even piano lounges and stand-up routines.

Reid left the Eagles after 14 years with the team to become head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. And so, Odabashian retired his impersonation.

But now the two teams will face off for the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 57. And Odabashian has once again donned the headset and playbook for another go at his doppelganger.

"I think when the Andy Reid news cycle resurfaces after a few years, I think it helps. They get to see my personality," Odabashian said as he donned Eagles coaching gear, a headset, and a take-out menu instead of a playbook.

"It's fun. He's going to want to beat the Eagles more than the Eagles team wants to beat him," says Odabashian. "They were never that bad for that long and with Andy they had consistency. This team is totally different. This team believes in themselves. And we're not the underdogs this time and we shouldn't be."

Odabashian is the owner of Main Line Test Prep, an SAT tutoring service based in Paoli, Pa. He has become a coach in his own right, guiding students on the best way to tackle math problems before a big exam.

"I'm a coach now. I'm an SAT coach. A lot of that is teaching people how to recognize problems," he says. "I have a lot of football students. I let them know if you see a certain setup on a math question, here's what you should answer -- just like a quarterback would see in certain situations. A lot of it is motivation, in addition to content and strategy."

Odabashian has a legal background and a financial background. And he loves tutoring. He can finally feel for himself what a head coach like Andy Reid was going through all those years ago.

"You've got to adjust to the players you have in front of you. Constantly adjusting. Halftime adjustments without the halftime," he jokes.

Odabashian is also coaching basketball for second graders and has his hands full mentoring very young athletes and students.

