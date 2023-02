Action News' Sharrie Williams traveled over to Scottsdale for a sit-down conversation with the First Take star.

Stephen A. Smith talks NFL MVP and reveals his pick for this year's Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person who understands sports and Philadelphia very well is ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith.

Action News' Sharrie Williams traveled over to Scottsdale for a sit-down conversation with the First Take star.

Stephen A talk breaks down the Jalen Hurts-Patrick Mahomes MVP debate and reveals his pick to win the Super Bowl.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.