Philadelphia Eagles fans flying west to Arizona for Super Bowl 57

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia International Airport is buzzing with Birds energy. Everywhere you turn, there are choruses of 'Go Birds!'

"We met someone on the elevator and we're already friends with other Birds fans heading out there," said Christina Mancuso of Mays Landing, New Jersey.

"We're thinking it's just going to be a sea of green people," projected Colin Winrow of Blackwood, New Jersey.

There's so much Eagles merchandise, this airport could be the pro shop: hats, jerseys, and sweatshirts galore. Many of these fans are heading out to Phoenix, Arizona to represent Philadelphia at State Farm Stadium.

"I think Eagles fans are going to take over that stadium," said Sal Mancuso of Mays Landing, New Jersey.

"I think it's going to be electric. I think it's going to be Eagles everywhere," said Steve Howells of Norwood, Pennsylvania.

"It should be great. Not as good the Linc, but it will be good," said John Simmons of Marlton, New Jersey.

Airlines including United and Delta added flights to accommodate all the fans heading to the game.

"Had flyer miles sitting and had a time share with space I could use," said Calah Self of North Philadelphia.

"There are still flights available out of PHL today and tomorrow. It looks like the least expensive is probably between $600-700," explained Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Tidwell said there are also hotel rooms available and she's seen game day ticket prices dropping. However, she cautions fans to watch out for scams and buy from a reputable source.

"Most of the tickets right now are on secondary market, so if you come to places like AAA tickets and some others, those tickets are guaranteed," said Tidwell.

Eagles fans are expecting a great game and the Lombardi trophy.

"It's building up now. It's becoming real," said Andrew Simone of Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

"I predict a close game. We can't underestimate Patrick Mahomes. We're definitely taking them down. Go Birds. Go Birds!" cheered Khalil Munir of Mount Airy.

"So much better than it was five years ago when we had a backup quarterback going into it. We got a starter. We got the MVP - even though he didn't get it. He's going to be mad, we're going to win this game," said Greg Lingo of Wayne.