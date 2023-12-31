Eagles fan cooks up a unique menu with his tailgate dining experience

Dylan Marck is cooking up a unique dining experience in the parking lots of the Linc.

Dylan Marck is cooking up a unique dining experience in the parking lots of the Linc.

Dylan Marck is cooking up a unique dining experience in the parking lots of the Linc.

Dylan Marck is cooking up a unique dining experience in the parking lots of the Linc.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Eagles fan is cooking up a selection of great food for friends both old and new at each home game.

"This is how I communicate, this is my mode of expression...Everybody should have good food and everybody should eat," said Dylan Marck from Newark, Delaware.

Dylan Marck found that after the isolation from the pandemic, this experience provided him and his friends an outlet for belonging.

He also found belonging for his hobby of cooking, something that he has enjoyed doing since his youth.

Going beyond the traditional barbecue menu, he invites others to a dining experience at the lots of South Philadelphia.

"The science, the preparation, the detail orientation that goes into some of these things. Just being here and especially in a parking lot...the creativity is just unmatched," said Jordan J. Freeman of Fishtown, Philadelphia.

From lobster, pork, shrimp, to hot dogs, Marck serves every dish with style.

The process draws crowds to watch and taste as they are given a platter of Marck's choosing.

"Today...I've got a stuffing broccoli rabe and sharp provolone, put the pig on, and then I've got a red roasted pepper sauce," said Marck.

His fellow fans don't pay for the service, it's simply done for the passion of cooking and wanting to share that with others.

Today, they celebrated with champagne spheres for New Year's Eve at the last Philadelphia Eagles home game of the regular season.