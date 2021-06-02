Eagles single-game & public practice tickets go now on sale

Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday is a big day for Philadelphia sports fans.

The 76ers can move on to the next round of the NBA playoffs with a win over the Washington Wizards in Game 5 at the Wells Fargo Center, which returns to full capacity. And single-game Eagles tickets go on sale Wednesday morning.


Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Just like the Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field will be operating at full capacity.

But there is still a four-ticket limit per household.

"Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale. Preparing to operate at full stadium capacity, the Eagles are excited to welcome back fans to a safe, clean, and friendly environment at Lincoln Financial Field," the Eagles said in a statement.

If you don't score seats to one of the 10 home games, the Eagles are also selling tickets to the team's two public Training Camp practices, August 8 and August 22.


These went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, as well.

Fans can purchase public practice general admission tickets for $10, or $25 VIP tickets with special on-field experience at the practices.

Both practices are set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Linc.

Eagles Training Camp officially begins when players report on Tuesday, July 27.

