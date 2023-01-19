Philadelphia Eagles give back to local organizations aimed at ending gun violence

As the team prepares for the playoffs, their work off the field hasn't stopped. The team donated over $400,000 to local groups aimed at ending gun violence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We already love the Philadelphia Eagles, but here's another reason to love them even more.

A West Philadelphia nonprofit was one of nine organizations to receive much needed dollars to improve its reach in the community.

Achievability has a gun violence prevention program called 60th Street Strong, which received $50,000 in grants from the Eagles.

This money allows the nonprofit to partner with West Philadelphia businesses to provide job training and provide a stipend and mentorship to at-risk teens who've been directly impacted by the ongoing gun violence.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Eagles and so excited that they're willing to invest in us. For the young people that we're serving, they know we care, the businesses care, but now they know the Eagles care," said Jamila Harris- Morrison, Achievability's executive director.