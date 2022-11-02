Philadelphia city leaders warn against Election Day interference

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city leaders issued a strong warning Wednesday that any outside interference or violence on Election Day will not be tolerated.

D.A. Larry Krasner and City Commissioner Omar Sabir joined community advocates today in Center City.

Krasner said making sure eligible voters have safe access to the polls will be the top priority on Nov. 8, even in the face of threats from extremists.

The D.A.'s office is working closely with police and the FBI to make sure no one interferes with the voting process from start to finish, specifically violent extremists.

"We make it clear that we are out here and everyone needs to behave. The problem we have, and the reason we're here today, is that some people don't get it anymore. We are dealing with an alarming national phenomenon of extremism. January 6th happened and we cannot ignore it," Krasner said.

