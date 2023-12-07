U.S. Marshals tasked with finding another prison escapee: 'This is our sixth escapee since last May'

Isaiah Tilghman, who escaped the Blair County Prison in Western Pennsylvania, may be in the Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia are looking for 33-year-old Isaiah Tilghman, who escaped from the Blair County Prison in Western Pennsylvania on December 3.

Tilghman was incarcerated for drug offenses and parole violations.

Marshals believe Tilghman drove to the 3500 hundred block of Belgrade Street in Port Richmond around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and stole a vehicle tag from a red Ford F-150 similar to the red 2011 Ford F-150 stolen by Tilghman in Blair County.

The stolen Pennsylvania tag is ZKA 1062.

"He came down here, put a stolen tag on a car that looked exactly like the vehicle he was driving, and we presume he is now driving with that stolen tag," said Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark of the U.S. Marshals.

Tilghman's escape comes days after 34-year-old Gino Hagenkotter walked away from a work detail on November 30 at the Riverside Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia. Hagenkotter was in for nonviolent offenses.

Prison escapees have kept the U.S. Marshals in the Philadelphia area busy this year.

"It's unprecedented. This is our sixth escapee since last May. The most I've ever seen here," said Rob Clark, the supervisory agent in charge of the Philadelphia United States Marshals Service.

In late August into September, the nation watched as U.S. Marshals and Pennsylvania State Police descended on Chester County following the daring escape of convicted murderer 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante.

He was found nearly two weeks later.

Soon after that escape and in the same county, Marshals were tasked with finding 31-year-old Mario Che-Tiul who escaped from a Missouri prison in June. Marshals arrested him on September 21.

In May, Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant fled through a cut fence at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

Hurst was accused of four homicides and was captured 10 days later.

Grant stood accused of drug offenses and was captured only a few days after the escape.

"It's very difficult to run two simultaneous escape investigations at the same time but we have the experience and the investigators, and we will get them," said Clark.

Anyone with information on Tilghman can call the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip via the USMS Tips App.