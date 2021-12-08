Viral video shows Philadelphia family getting kicked off American Airlines flight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia couple at the center of a viral Instagram video is asking followers to share posts that show footage of the family being kicked off the plane.In the video, a woman holding her newborn is shown speaking to the flight crew before leaving Charlotte for Philadelphia. She said, "I didn't get aggressive with her. The young man back there who said I got aggressive, he wasn't even there. He's all the way in the back. I didn't do anything."The flight attendant is then heard explaining that the decision for the family to leave was made by the captain.The family then tells the staff that the captain wasn't there to see what happened.The father who recorded the video of his family being asked to leave the flight has expressed his outrage on Instagram.In one post he wrote:While still recording, the father said, "I just want this to be known that she has a newborn, you're putting her off the plane due to the negligence and unprofessionalism of one of your staff members. She did absolutely nothing."It's unclear why the situation escalated to the point of the family being kicked off.The father wrote in another Instagram post:Action News reached out to the couple for comment, but they have not gotten back to us.An American Airlines spokesperson responded to Action News in a statement:The family plans on taking further action.