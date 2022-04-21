Man shot and killed after answering door of his Philly home, 2 suspects flee

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two gunmen killed a 31-year-old man who answered a knock at his front door in the Olney section of Philadelphia, police say.The ambush shooting happened just after midnight Thursday on the 500 block of Marwood Road.Police say the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.According to authorities, two males pulled up to the home in an SUV, possibly silver in color.Both walked up to the home; one stood on the walkway as the other knocked on the front door.Police say when the victim opened the door, both males began firing.The one male fired shots into the open door, while the other shot at the house.The victim was struck in his chest and arm."After he opens the door and gets shot, it appears he ran a few feet back into the house and collapsed," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police and medics found the victim lying on the floor of the living room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police found 11 spent shell casings at the scene. They say five of the shots went through the front window.Both suspects got back into the SUV and fled.Police say the victim lived in the home with his family. Two family members were inside at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.