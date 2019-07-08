Philadelphia Federal Credit Union confirms security breach

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Federal Credit Union confirms there was a breach of security through their system.As a result, nearly 400 customers accounts were hacked and stolen from.Numerous customers confirm Monday they received notifications from the credit union about fraudulent activity on their account.Those customers say when they looked they had at least one, if not several withdraws made from their account at various locations throughout the city.The withdraws were usually just under $500.However, customers do say the credit union has handled the situation well. They say the credit union has been given any outstanding money back.At this point the credit union says they're still trying to figure out how their system was compromised.Members with concerns are being told to contact their local branch for assistance.