Philadelphia Film Society Unveils Exciting Line-Up for 32nd Philadelphia Film Festival

The 32nd Philadelphia Film Festival (PFF), hosted by the Philadelphia Film Society (PFS), is set to captivate audiences from October 19th to October 29th with a diverse lineup of films. In a triumphant return to in-person screenings at all PFS venues, including the Philadelphia Film Center, PFS Bourse Theater, and PFS East, the festival promises an immersive cinematic experience.

J. Andrew Greenblatt, CEO & Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society, expressed his excitement for the event, emphasizing the power of film to affect and inspire. The festival serves as a platform for showcasing global and local cinema, fostering a sense of community among film enthusiasts.

The program boasts a wide range of extraordinary films across various genres, with a highlight being the world premiere of "STAND UP & SHOUT: SONGS FROM A PHILLY HIGH SCHOOL," an HBO documentary directed by Emmy winner Amy Schatz. The film explores the journey of Hill-Freedman World Academy (HFWA), a Philadelphia public high school, as they create an electrifying album of original songs. A special event on October 20th, will include a Q &A with the filmmakers.

The festival's lineup is curated by the PFF programming team, who carefully select films from international festivals. Michael Lerman, Artistic Director & Senior Director of Programming, expressed enthusiasm for the diverse storytelling on offer.

The opening night features "AMERICAN FICTION," directed by Cord Jefferson, winner of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award. The closing night film, "SALTBURN," directed by Emerald Fennell, delivers a captivating tale of privilege and desire.

Centerpiece screenings include "MAESTRO," "RUSTIN," and "THE HOLDOVERS," offering a variety of compelling narratives.

The festival also presents award-winning films such as "KUBI," "A BRIGHTER TOMORROW," "FALLEN LEAVES," and "PERFECT DAYS." Iconic films like Jacques Tati's "PLAYTIME" and John Ford's "THE SEARCHERS" will be screened in their original glory.

The Philadelphia Film Society supports local talent with the "Filmadelphia Category" and "Filmadelphia Shorts Program," showcasing films by the region's filmmakers.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting on October 9, 2023, for PFS members and October 10, 2023, for the general public. Detailed information and the program guide can be found at www.filmadelphia.org/festival.

The 32nd Philadelphia Film Festival promises an unforgettable celebration of cinema, offering a diverse range of films that inspire, entertain, and engage. Don't miss this incredible cinematic experience!

For more information about the Philadelphia Film Society, visit Filmadelphia.org.