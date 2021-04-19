FYI Philly

You can watch the Oscars at the Philadelphia Film Society's rooftop screening party

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

You can watch the Oscar's at this awesome rooftop screening party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Enjoy the Oscars like a celebrity, at a socially-distanced party in the sky.

Every year, the Philadelphia Film Society celebrates the Academy Awards with a screening party.

This year is no different, but the party location is -- the 8th Annual Oscar Viewing Party will be held on the rooftop at Cira Center on Sunday, April 25th, featuring a live viewing of the Oscars on a giant LED screen.

Ticket prices start at $50 for the 'virtual' version, where you can watch from home. And the in-person VIP experience (up to $200 per ticket) lets you walk the red carpet, views from a private green room while taking in views of the skyline and enjoying food and drink amidst the Oscar-glam festivities.


Philadelphia Film Society 8th Annual Oscars Party & Screening | Party Ticket Information
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Cira Green

129 S. 30th Street, Philadelphia PA 19104
PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard | Drive-In Ticket Information
now through April 22nd
Admiral Peary Way & League Island Blvd.
Philadelphia PA 19112
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaoscarsfyi phillyfyi events
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News