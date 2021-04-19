You can watch the Oscars at the Philadelphia Film Society's rooftop screening party

Every year, the Philadelphia Film Society celebrates the Academy Awards with a screening party.
This year is no different, but the party location is -- the 8th Annual Oscar Viewing Party will be held on the rooftop at Cira Center on Sunday, April 25th, featuring a live viewing of the Oscars on a giant LED screen.
Ticket prices start at $50 for the 'virtual' version, where you can watch from home. And the in-person VIP experience (up to $200 per ticket) lets you walk the red carpet, views from a private green room while taking in views of the skyline and enjoying food and drink amidst the Oscar-glam festivities.
Philadelphia Film Society 8th Annual Oscars Party & Screening | Party Ticket Information
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Cira Green
129 S. 30th Street, Philadelphia PA 19104
PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard | Drive-In Ticket Information
now through April 22nd
Admiral Peary Way & League Island Blvd.
Philadelphia PA 19112