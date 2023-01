Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a rowhome fire in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The fire started just before 10 p.m. on the 5500 block of Crowson Street, near Church Lane.

Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.

The home appears to have been for sale.

No injuries have been reported.