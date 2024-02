Homeless man burns over half his body in fire while trying to stay warm in Northeast Philadelphia

The man caught fire, leaving him with second and third-degree burns on more than half his body, mainly his left side.

The man caught fire, leaving him with second and third-degree burns on more than half his body, mainly his left side.

The man caught fire, leaving him with second and third-degree burns on more than half his body, mainly his left side.

The man caught fire, leaving him with second and third-degree burns on more than half his body, mainly his left side.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homeless man is in critical condition for trying to stay warm in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say the 43-year-old lit a fire inside his tent near Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue.

The man caught fire, leaving him with second and third-degree burns on more than half his body, mainly his left side.

He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, with plans to be transferred to Jefferson Hospital in Center City.

The fire marshal was called in to investigate.