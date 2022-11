Kensington fire sends 3 people to the hospital

It took fire crews about an hour to put the fire out.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a row home fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on the first and second floors of the home on Hartville Street, between East Tioga and East Ontario streets.

It took fire crews about an hour to put the fire out.

There is no word on the conditions of the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.