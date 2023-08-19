WATCH LIVE

Woman seriously injured after apartment fire in Philadelphia's Bustleton section

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, August 19, 2023 1:23PM
Woman seriously injured after apartment fire in Bustleton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after a fire at an apartment complex in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 9800 block of Haldeman Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find flames in the first-floor apartment.

The woman who was injured suffered burns to more than 70 percent of her body.

Firefighters had to evacuate residents from the 2nd and 3rd floors, but fortunately no one else was injured.

There was no word on what sparked the flames.

