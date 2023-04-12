Firefighters battling massive blaze at junkyard in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a junkyard in the city's Hunting Park section.

The fire started just after 1 p.m. Wednesday and has no reached three alarms.

It's happening in the 500 block of West Annsbury Street.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says about 120 personnel are on the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area.

The Philadelphia Health Department says it has dispatched inspectors to the area to collect air samples to assess air quality and the potential for any threat.

"At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and the department is taking this action out of an abundance of caution," the health department said.

The department went on to say residents in the area should take precautions to avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or how the fire started.

