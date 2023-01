Philadelphia firefighter injured while rescuing people from house fire

Arriving crews found flames coming from the second story of a two-story rowhome.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia firefighter was injured while rescuing several people from a house fire.

The blaze started shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday on the 5800 block of Ellsworth Street in Cobbs Creek.

Four people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals.

The firefighter was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.