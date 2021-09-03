made in america

Made in America still on for Labor Day weekend despite historic flooding in Philly

The Made in America Festival is marking its 10th year in Philly.
By
Made in America 2021 will go on as scheduled

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Made in America Festival will go on as planned this Labor Day weekend, despite the Schuylkill River flooding near the Ben Franklin Parkway.

It takes place Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5.

Concertgoers should expect a number of road closures near Eakins Oval.

This week's storm did affect the work being done along the Parkway as the event nears, officials said.

"Construction is ongoing...there's somewhat of a traffic issue that we're trying to help solve in order for them to continue to build up," Managing Director Tumar Alexander said during a press briefing with city officials on Thursday morning.

Mayor Jim Kenney said there was "a bit a blip" in construction during the height of the storm.

In response to the pandemic this year, Roc Nation, which produces the two-day festival, said all attendees will need to wear a mask. Philadelphia officials updated the city's mask mandate in August requiring masks at all non-seated outdoor events with more than 1,000 attendees.

Roc Nation said attendees will also have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination upon entry.

"The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the 'Made In America' festival," said Roc Nation in a statement to Action News.

The event will happen just days after the Schuylkill River flooded the Vine Street Expressway due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

With the backdrop of the 'Made In America' setup, floodwaters cover the Vine Street Expressway after the remnants of Ida came through Philadelphia.



This year will be the 10th anniversary of Made in America, and will feature major acts such as Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Baby.
Jay-Z's two-day music festival will mark its 10th year, Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5.



