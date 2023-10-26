Philadelphia Girls' Rowing Club empowering and supporting women for nearly 90 years

Female empowerment and support for one another is at the heart of this special club.

Female empowerment and support for women of all ages is at the heart of this special club.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Founded in 1938, the Philadelphia Girls' Rowing Club is steeped in history with firsts both on Boathouse Row and the Schuylkill river. But it's more than just a place to learn to row.

Female empowerment and support for women of all ages is at the heart of this special club.

Even if you're not into rowing, the club offers a social membership to help build the bond with other women.

Action News photojournalists Lyndsey Teague and Maureen Wellner introduce you to some of the amazing women who have been part of the Philadelphia Girls' Rowing Club for decades.

For more information, CLICK HERE.