gun violence

Philadelphia Black Clergy leader on violence prevention efforts: 'The time to save lives is now'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Black Clergy leader speaks on violence prevention efforts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Black Clergy and local leaders are calling for more concrete, immediate actions to stop the soaring violence in the city.

On Monday, clergy members and city leaders, including District Attorney Larry Krasner and Councilwoman Helen Gym, commended City Council for giving preliminary approval for over $155 million in the 2022 city budget to fund violence prevention programs.

Black Clergy Philadelphia wants community input when it comes to deciding how the funds are distributed.

"We will not be silenced. We will not be satisfied until Philadelphia is rid of this gun violence pandemic, and it can be done," said Rev. Robert Collier with the Black Clergy of Philadelphia.

They also called for more immediate action including longer hours at rec centers, the appointment of an anti-violence czar, and matching funds from private groups.

"The time to save lives is now. The 2022 budget seems to provide some hope for cures," added Collier.

On Monday, DA Krasner also announced the awarding of $82,500 in grant money to four community-based organizations in support of violence prevention efforts.

"I'm thrilled that the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is able to provide critically important funding for these grassroots organizations doing the important work of violence prevention. But we must also all work together to make sure that the level of support is even more robust so that we can save more lives going forward," said Krasner.

The organizations include: Kensington Soccer Club ($35,000); C.B. Community Schools ($27,500); The Jarell Christopher Seay Love and Laughter Foundation ($10,000); and the Potter's House Mission ($10,000).

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office anticipates announcing the next round of awards in 30 to 60 days.

Groups interested in applying for future violence prevention funding are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Foundation at GrantmakingServices@philafound.org.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphialarry krasnercrimegun violencephiladelphia city councilrace and culturerace and culture 6abc
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Student arrested in North Texas school shooting released from jail
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
Parks, grants among city's efforts to curtail gun violence
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News