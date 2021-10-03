Police investigating fatal shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the 5900 block of Market Street.
Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators say at least ten shots were fired.
