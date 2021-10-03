homicide

Police investigating fatal shooting in West Philadelphia

Investigators say at least ten shots were fired.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the 5900 block of Market Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

