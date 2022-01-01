deadly shooting

Deadly start to the new year in Philadelphia leaves three dead, nine injured in separate shootings

Philadelphia finished 2021 with at least 560 homicides. The highest number on record.
Twelve shot in separate shootings in Philadelphia leaving three dead in violent start to the new year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say at least twelve people have been shot on the first day of 2022, leaving three dead.

Police responded to three separate shootings in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Officials say five shooting victims were found on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore around 2 a.m.

All five victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital.

Police say two male victims died from their injuries, while the three female victims are listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened just blocks from Temple University's campus.

Authorities say the victims were leaving a New Year's Eve party when the shots were fired.

A short time earlier, Philadelphia police say three victims were shot while also leaving a New Year's Eve party in North Philadelphia.

Police say a man and two women were found shot on the 100 block of East Lurray Street around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say the male victim died from his injuries, while the two women are listed in stable condition.

Investigators say the party was held at an auto repair shop and the shooter was also in attendance.

Three more people would end up shot in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police were called to the intersection of 8th and Cambria Streets around 2:15 a.m. for more gunshots.

Police say three victims were shot at that location.

No word on their conditions.

Meantime, in the city's Wissinoming section, more gun shots ring out.

Police say this happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the 6000 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Officials say a man was shot in the leg and rushed to Temple University Hospital.

Police say he is listed in stable condition.

Philadelphia closed out 2021 with a record number of homicides.

The city recorded at least 560 homicides for the year.

That number is highest on record.
