Surveillance video shows gunmen firing more than 80 shots in Germantown; 6 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say around 87 shots were fired, and six people were injured during a violent night in the city's Germantown section.The shooting occurred Thursday just after 11:30 p.m. at Germantown Avenue and Collom Street.Police said a group of people were standing at the corner when a white van pulled up, and six people got out, shooting at the group on the corner. Surveillance video captured the hail of bullets.Several members of the group returned fire. The initial shooters can be seen getting back in the van and were last seen traveling westbound on Germantown Avenue.The van has a rack on the roof and distinctive graffiti on the passenger side.Numerous 911 calls came in as bullets struck parked cars along the block.Arriving officers initially found only one victim, a 21-year-old woman who was shot multiple times.Police rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she was taken into surgery and listed in critical condition.While police were investigating, five men ranging in ages from 19 to 29 years old showed up in private vehicles to Temple University Hospital and Einstein Medical Center with gunshot wounds.Police say two men, ages 19 and 21, arrived at Einstein after being shot in their legs.The other three victims showed up at Temple.Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the foot.A 20-year-old man was grazed in his head and shot in the arm. A 23-year-old victim was shot twice in the leg.On Friday, members from Germantown Mosque stood in solidarity, fed up with the gun violence in their neighborhood."No doubt it's alarming, and it appears to be more like a war zone," said Hassan Abdi from Germantown Mosque.City Council President Darrell Clarke told Action News everyone has a role to play in ending the bloodshed."Stop pointing fingers, the district attorney, the police commissioner, the court system needs to get their act together. They know what the scope of the problem is. Let's figure it out," said Clarke.Police say the gunmen were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.So far, no arrests have been made at this time.