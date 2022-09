Police say the victim was wearing blue surgical gloves.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quiet neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia was rocked by deadly gunfire.

Police say someone shot and killed a 23-year-old man in a rear driveway.

It happened on Creston Street near Oakland Street just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Detectives do not know who shot the man or why.

They say the victim was wearing blue surgical gloves.

The man's name has not been released.