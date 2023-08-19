7 people shot at block party in Philadelphia's Parkside section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a half dozen people were shot during a block party in the Parkside section of Philadelphia early Saturday morning.
It happened around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Creighton Street.
Police say at least 38 shots were fired.
A total of seven people were hit, including one woman who is hospitalized in critical condition.
There was no word on a motive for this shooting. No arrests have been made.
This shooting comes just days after gunfire on the same block.
Officers were called to the area back on Thursday when a man was gunned down in the doorway of his own home.
There has been no word on any arrests in that shooting.
