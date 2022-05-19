shooting

New video shows gunman wanted for shooting pregnant woman, man in West Philadelphia

The woman who was shot was hospitalized in critical condition.
By
Video shows gunman wanted for shooting pregnant woman in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police released new surveillance video on Thursday morning of a suspect wanted in a shooting that seriously injured a pregnant woman in West Philadelphia.

The video shows the suspect getting out of a white Nissan Maxima with tinted windows on the morning of May 13.

Police say the gunman shot a man and his pregnant girlfriend sitting inside their car on the 4500 block of Market Street.

SEE ALSO: Pregnant woman, man wounded in West Philadelphia double shooting

The woman was hit several times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man was in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect was last seen turning southbound onto 46th Street from Market Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to call police.

No arrests have been made.
