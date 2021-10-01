Philadelphia trauma nurse reveals emotional toll of gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the number of Philadelphia homicides surpassing 412 victims, it is clear the city is in the middle of a war with violence."I never signed up to be a battleground nurse, and I feel like I'm on the battlegrounds now," said Ruqiyya Greer, a trauma nurse in Philadelphia.Greer says she's haunted by what she encounters and said she's about to leave the profession entirely."Just about every day, I pull bodies out of cars, my coworkers and I," said Greer. "I never signed up to hear a mother cry when you tell her her son is dead. Those sounds that you hear, they replay in your head days and days afterward."City officials are now grappling with nine people shot Thursday overnight. Three of the victims were children ages 11, 12, and 15.According to the 6abc Data Journalism team, September was the deadliest month in six years, with 52 fatal shootings. It falls just below October 2020, with 53 people killed."It's just a disgrace, what's really happening to these people," said Mariah Cannon of North Philadelphia. "You can't sit on your own step. You can't do nothing."Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was out of town when asked for an interview but sent 6abc a statement:Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also sent 6abc a statement that reads: