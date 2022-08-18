Philadelphia health department launches new dashboard to track monkeypox

According to the new dashboard, there are more than 200 cases, with African American men making up more than half the cases.

Officials said while the majority of those receiving the vaccine are men, people of color are less likely to get the shot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has released a data dashboard that contains demographic information on monkeypox cases in the city, and residents who have been vaccinated against it.

Philadelphia health officials are working to change that as the White House just announced they're accelerating the distribution of the vaccine starting Monday.

"We've been asking for a date and a number. Sounds like we have a date and that date is very soon," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "We need a number. And that will help us to expand."

There are about 1.8 million doses that will be available next week, but there is no word on how many are coming to Philadelphia.

Bettigole said the goal is to expand to a preventative strategy so that anyone in a high-risk group can get vaccinated.

According to the city's new dashboard, there are more than 200 cases, with African American men making up more than half the cases.

To address disparities, the city is relying on community groups.

Right now, they partner with William Way, but health officials said that's not enough

They're hoping like with COVID-19, federal dollars will be made available to expand partnerships in neighborhoods.