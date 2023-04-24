Philadelphia high school senior surprised with $60K Goldberg Scholarship

Damion Doswell is interested in studying biology and applying to medical school to study neuroscience.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia high school senior got a huge surprise on Monday morning and it all happened right here live on Action News.

Damion Doswell Jr., a senior at KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy, received the Goldberg Scholarship.

The $60,000 scholarship will help defray college costs, match Doswell with a mentor and provide resources for his career path.

The Goldberg Scholarship Program was established in 2017 by the Sandberg Goldberg Bernthal Family Foundation to support graduating high school seniors from KIPP schools across the country.

Doswell is interested in studying biology and applying to medical school to study neuroscience.

He is a tight end and linebacker on the KIPP DuBois Lions football team and even started his own clothing business.

Doswell will be attending Drexel University in the fall.

Congratulations, Damion!