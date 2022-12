Hit-and-run crash leaves man dead in North Philly; search underway for suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:16 p.m. Monday on the 2700 block of North Broad Street.

Police say the 22-year-old male victim was hit by a blue Ford Mustang.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the vehicle was recovered, but the driver fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.