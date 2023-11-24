WATCH LIVE

Police searching for hit-and-run driver who critically injured woman in Holmesburg

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, November 24, 2023 10:05PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Friday.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue in the city's Holmesburg section.

Police say the driver of a white Jeep Wrangler with Pennsylvania tags hit the woman and then fled the scene.

The vehicle was later found on the 48100 block of Delaire Landing, but officers are still searching for the driver.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

