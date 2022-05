PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a person riding on a scooter in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.It happened Sunday around 2:30 a.m. at 2nd and Arch streets.Police say the victim was rushed to an area hospital and placed in extremely critical condition.The driver is still being sought at this time.Police say the wanted driver may be driving a dark-colored vehicle.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.