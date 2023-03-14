Philly police seek vehicle involved in fatal University City hit-and-run

The vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray 2006 to 2010 Ford Explorer with a Delaware license plate.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding an SUV that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

It happened around 7:42 p.m. on March 8 at Civic Center Blvd. and University Ave.

Police say the vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray 2006 to 2010 Ford Explorer with an unknown Delaware license plate.

Philadelphia police are looking for a Ford Explorer similar to this one for a fatal hit-and-run in University City on March 8, 2023.

A portion of the right passenger side front bumper and fog light was recovered from the scene.

The vehicle was last seen going toward the I-76 eastbound ramp from University Ave.

No details were available about the person who was killed in this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215.686.TIPS (8477).