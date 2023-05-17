Philadelphia hitman sentenced to 5 consecutive life terms for committing 6 murders

A hitman in Philadelphia was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences for six murders and one attempted murder.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hitman in Philadelphia was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences for six murders and one attempted murder, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Ernest Pressley, 43, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to the contract killings before a judge in September 2022.

The most recent murder-for-hire happened in September of 2018 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

Pressley also admitted to killing two tow truck drivers in January of 2017.

One of them was gunned down, leaving his home for work and the other was shot to prevent the person from testifying as a witness.

The now-43-year-old Pressley said he committed the crimes in exchange for money and acted at the direction of a drug trafficker.

