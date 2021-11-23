Take a live look at the Philadelphia Holiday Tree at City Hall

Powered by NRG, Philadelphia's magnificent 45-foot-tall holiday tree is now on display at the Wawa Holiday Plaza (on the north side of City Hall).
Take a live look here:
The tree, which has more than 4,000 lights, will officially be lit during a special celebration on Thursday, December 2.
The tree also has a custom-made steel base with designs representing signature Philadelphia landmarks, portions of the city's skyline and Philly's diverse neighborhoods.
The tree will be on display until January 1, 2022.