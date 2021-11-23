holiday lights

Take a live look at the Philadelphia Holiday Tree at City Hall

The holiday tree has more than 4,000 lights and a custom-made steel base.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Happy holidays, everyone! You can now get into the holiday spirit without having to go out in the cold with our Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree livestream.

Powered by NRG, Philadelphia's magnificent 45-foot-tall holiday tree is now on display at the Wawa Holiday Plaza (on the north side of City Hall).

Take a live look here:


The tree, which has more than 4,000 lights, will officially be lit during a special celebration on Thursday, December 2.

The tree also has a custom-made steel base with designs representing signature Philadelphia landmarks, portions of the city's skyline and Philly's diverse neighborhoods.

The tree will be on display until January 1, 2022.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiacenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia newsholiday lightsholiday6abc holidaysphiladelphia city hallchristmas treetourism
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
'The Great Christmas Light Fight' kicks off with state competitions
Deck the Hall Light Show kicks off at City Hall
Christmas in the Park is a holiday wonderland in the Bay Area
'Tree Twins' spread much-needed holiday cheer in SF
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News