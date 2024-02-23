5 suspects assault man, then rob his Philadelphia home while others inside: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for five suspects who attacked a man and then later robbed his home while other residents were inside.

It happened around 1 a.m. Friday on the 6700 block of Ditman Street in the city's Tacony neighborhood.

Police say the suspects approached the 41-year-old man as he was returning home. The victim was then assaulted with a gun after being driven to another location.

"He was asked to give up his keys to his house and other information that he had," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Police say the suspects went back to the man's home and assaulted two other residents -- a 52-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man. The suspects then gained access to a safe and stole jewelry before fleeing the scene, Vanore added.

Police described the suspects as wearing dark-colored clothing and some had masks over their faces.

The relationship between the three victims is still unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

