2 men zip-tied during Philadelphia home invasion; suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after two men were tied up with zip ties during a home invasion in Philadelphia's Logan section.

According to police, three men entered a home in the 200 block of West Olney Avenue at gunpoint at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 25-year-old man and 77-year-old man inside the home were zip tied while the three suspects searched the property for about 30 minutes, police said.

The suspects got away with an unknown amount of money from a safe. In addition, police say $40 and a gold chain were taken off a victim.

Both victims sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker