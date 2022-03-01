Woman shot and killed on street half a block from home in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after finding a woman dead on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 3400 block of West Huntingdon Street in Strawberry Mansion.The 35-year-old victim lived half a block away, according to Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Responding officers rushed her to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Small said four bullet holes were found in three homes; no other injuries were reported and investigators did not find any shell cases.According to police, the incident may have been a drive-by shooting or the shooter may have used a revolver, which they say isn't common.Investigators are still working to locate the shooter and said they will be checking home surveillance video in the area.The victim's name has not been released.