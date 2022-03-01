fatal shooting

Woman shot and killed on street half a block from home in Strawberry Mansion

Four bullet holes were found in nearby homes on the block, but no other injuries were reported.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after finding a woman dead on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 3400 block of West Huntingdon Street in Strawberry Mansion.

The 35-year-old victim lived half a block away, according to Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Responding officers rushed her to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Small said four bullet holes were found in three homes; no other injuries were reported and investigators did not find any shell cases.

According to police, the incident may have been a drive-by shooting or the shooter may have used a revolver, which they say isn't common.

Investigators are still working to locate the shooter and said they will be checking home surveillance video in the area.

The victim's name has not been released.

