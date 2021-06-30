gun violence

Philadelphia Violence: Woman killed sitting on porch; manager shot closing up candy shop

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

2 dead, multiple injured in another violent Philly night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating several shootings, two deadly, that occurred Tuesday night.

Two women, a 33-year-old and 36-year-old, were shot while on a front porch near 46th and Walnut streets in West Philadelphia around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the victims are related, possibly sisters.

The 36-year-old victim was shot in the face, chest and torso. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The 33-year-old victim remains in critical condition with gunshot wounds to her arms and legs. She's expected to survive, according to police.

Police said nearly two dozen shots were fired and they found several shell casings from two guns.

The evidence markers were scattered along the road and sidewalk.

"We're also being told that the 33-year-old who was shot in the arm and both legs did live there. So they were just on the front steps hanging out with each other when shooters came up and fired at least 21 shots in very close proximity," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Around the same time, a man was shot to death near Tackawanna and Foulkrod streets in the city's Frankford section.

Police said the 45-year-old man was walking along a pathway between several apartment buildings at Whitehall Apartments when someone shot him at close proximity.

He died from his injuries.

Police are working to determine the motive behind both of the homicide investigations.

Candy Store Shooting

Police are also investigating an attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia that ended in gunfire that also occurred around 11:30 p.m.

They said the 22-year-old manager was closing up his candy shop at Cheltenham Avenue and Rutland Street when a suspect approached and put a gun to his head.

The victim ran, but was shot in the arm as he fled.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said the 22-year-old manager was closing up his candy shop at Cheltenham Avenue and Rutland Street when a gunman approached and put a gun to his head.



Police said the 22-year-old got in his car to drive himself to the hospital, where he's now in stable condition.

The search for the shooter continues.

Laundromat Shooting

A man is in extremely critical condition after being shot in the face outside a laundromat in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police found more than 30 shell casings along the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

A man was shot in the face outside a laundromat in Southwest Philadelphia.



They say several people started firing at the man as he left the laundromat.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicidegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Student arrested in North Texas school shooting released from jail
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
Parks, grants among city's efforts to curtail gun violence
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News