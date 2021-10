Jefferson Hospital shooting: What we're learning about suspected gunman who killed coworker

Anrae James

EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on the homicide at Jefferson University Hospital and the ensuing police-involved shooting.

EMBED >More News Videos It business as usual at Jefferson University Hospital just hours after a deadly shooting took place.

Shootout With Police

EMBED >More News Videos Two Philadelphia police officers were injured in a gun battle with a suspect who shot and killed a coworker in Jefferson Hospital, authorities say.

What we know about Stacey Hayes

Statements

Workplace Shootings

Early this morning, another active shooter took a person's life in our city. My thoughts are with the family of the victim, and our 4 courageous @PPD16Dist officers - 2 of whom were shot and wounded while apprehending the suspect. Their selflessness and bravery saved lives. pic.twitter.com/IbWH1h5dP1 — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) October 4, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A nursing assistant shot and killed a coworker inside Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia early Monday before fleeing in a U-Haul and being shot in a subsequent exchange of gunfire with police that wounded two officers, authorities said.Sources say 55-year-old Stacey Hayes drove to the hospital around 12:08 a.m. in a U-Haul, walked to the ninth floor wearing blue scrubs, and shot his coworker who has been identified by family as 43-year-old nursing assistant Anrae James.Surveillance video reportedly shows Hayes walk up behind James and open fire while he was seated at his work station, according to sources. Hayes then allegedly kept firing as James tried to run away.Hayes, who police say was armed with multiple weapons, then fled the hospital in the U-Haul.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said James was pronounced dead a short time after the gunfire erupted inside the hospital.The commissioner said it is not clear if the suspect was working at the time. He possibly accessed areas that only employees can enter, Outlaw said."We do believe that other employee was targeted," Outlaw said. "The reasons why, at this point, we still don't know."Action News obtained the police calls as the workplace shooting unfolded."At Jefferson, ninth floor, saying there's an employee shot. Be advised, inside Jefferson Hospital, we have an active shooter. It's going to be on the ninth floor. They've got a male with scrubs and a mask. Ninth floor, nine west," the transmission said.Outlaw said around 1:25 a.m., approximately an hour after the shooting, 16th district officers were flagged down by a passerby at 40th Street and Parkside Avenue in the Parkside section of the city, near the School of the Future. The school is about four miles from Jefferson Hospital."The report was that there was a male in scrubs, with a weapon or a long gun, who was potentially firing rounds in the air or just had a gun," Outlaw said.According to the commissioner, arriving officers encountered the male suspect who then began shooting at them. Four of the officers returned fire. Two officers were struck by the gunfire.A 30-year-old officer was hit in the right elbow. He is in critical but stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The officer will undergo surgery and is expected to survive.A 32-year-old officer was struck in the nose and was treated and released from Penn Presbyterian.Both officers have been on the force for six years. The other two officers who discharged their weapons were not hit by gunfire.The suspect was struck in the upper body and neck, Outlaw said."We learned that he was wearing body armor, and was carrying multiple weapons. In addition to the long gun which was believed to be an AR-15, he was also carrying some form of a semi-automatic handgun," Outlaw said.The suspect was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition but is expected to survive. He has not been formally charged.The School of the Future held classes virtually Monday following the shootout.The suspect's family told police he was recently suffering from mental health issues.Sources say Hayes was known to police and had weapons taken away from him for psychiatric reasons. He petitioned the courts last year to get those weapons back and was successful.Neighbors say Hayes was no longer living with his wife and children at their Parkside home, and sources say he appeared to be living out of a U-Haul truck.The hospital shooting comes days after deadly gunfire inside an office building in the Logan section of the city. The victim, 25-year-old security officer Nassir Day, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Day worked at Pathways to Housing, which provides services for the homeless.Police found the suspect, 59-year-old Wayne John Dorylis, armed with a large knife and took him into custody without incident."What can I say about this happening in such a short proximity of time? The good news is that we have both suspects in custody," Outlaw said.She continued, "When you think about this, this is something that you would typically see in a movie or in or on TV series. I'm just happy, we're all happy, that the injuries tonight, didn't exceed further than what they could have been."