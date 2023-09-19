TSA stops flight attendant from bringing loaded gun on plane at PHL

There have been 31 guns found at the airport this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers say they stopped a flight attendant from boarding a plane with a handgun at Philadelphia International Airport.

Officers say the worker, who is from Arizona, was arrested at a security checkpoint on Friday after the .380 caliber handgun was discovered.

It comes two weeks after the TSA arrested a worker at a PHL concession shop who also allegedly tried to bring a gun through security.

"We are always on the alert for any possible insider threats," explained Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport. "Both of these were good catches on the part of our team.

There have been 31 guns found at the airport this year.