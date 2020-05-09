Philadelphia International Airport requiring masks for all passengers, staff

"Beginning May 11, all passengers, airport personnel and all personnel of a tenant or a subcontractor are required to wear a face covering which covers the individual's nose and mouth while on Airport premises, except to the extent the passenger or employee is eating or drinking, or is alone in the employee's office," the airport said Friday.
Until now, only TSA workers were required to wear face masks at the airport.
Passengers and employees at PHL must now wear face coverings when at #PHLAirport.— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) May 8, 2020
https://t.co/Lggqbv7zWr
As of May 11, all airlines at Philadelphia International Airport will require employees to wear face coverings, and most ask that passengers wear masks as well.
The airport says the City of Philadelphia's Division of Aviation, which owns and operates the airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport, requires masks of all essential personnel.
