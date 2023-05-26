Travelers swarm Philadelphia airport, roadways ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Ahead of a busy Memorial Day weekend, travelers are already encountering traffic jams and long lines at TSA checkpoints.

Nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations, many leaving from the Philadelphia International Airport.

AAA expects more than 37 million Americans to hit the road this weekend, and Thursday is considered the peak holiday travel day at airports.

Mike Mahon got back from San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday and had advice for those taking to the skies during the holiday weekend.

"A lot of patience," he said, "don't rush it. Plan ahead, and make the most of it."

An estimated 41,000 passengers walked through the gates on Thursday at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Over the next two days, airport officials say they'll see roughly over 40,000 people traveling to different destinations.

"I think we should definitely not take it for granted, all these privileges that we have here. A lot of people don't experience that, so just take it to the fullest! Enjoy your weekend and have a good time, and remember those who make it possible," said one grateful traveler Emmanuel Adelaya, who is from University City and heading to San Diego.

Travelers didn't just fill the airport, though. Lines were just as long at 30th Street Station.

But the biggest jams were on the roadways.

Traffic to get into South Jersey at times took over half an hour on Thursday night.

Officials with AAA say half a million Philadelphians are expected to take a trip to New Jersey for the holiday weekend, and 90% of commuters will be taking a car ride to do so.

"People are comfortable traveling once again with the masses, whether it's air travel or a cruise ship, and also COVID restrictions have been lifted," said Jana Tidwell with AAA.

Experts say the best time to be driving during holiday weekend are at non-peak hours.

It may be easier said than done, but if drivers want to save some time, leave in the morning or in the evenings during the holiday weekend.