Police identify man wanted for luggage thefts from Philadelphia International Airport

Police ask for public's help identifying luggage stolen from Philadelphia International Airport

Philadelphia police say they were able to identify the suspect following an Action News investigation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Action News Investigation into stolen luggage has led to an arrest warrant in the case, and now police are asking for the public's help in identifying other victims.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for Julius Cook, 48, for his involvement in multiple luggage thefts from a baggage claim at Philadelphia International Airport. He remains at large.

Philadelphia police released nine photos of luggage they believe were stolen by Cook. They have since been recovered from a home in West Philadelphia.

Last month, a viewer contacted the Action News Investigative Team, saying his luggage had been stolen but it had an AirTag in it.

Investigative Reporter Chad Pradelli tried to hunt it down, tracking it from the Cherry Hill Mall to Camden. But the AirTag also revealed the stolen luggage had been at a home in West Philadelphia overnight.

Based on Action News' reporting, police were able to identify Cook as a suspect.

"Due to the information we received from your reporter Chad Pradelli, we were able to open the investigation," said Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp.

So far, more than a half dozen victims have been identified, but police believe there are more.

Police said they are now working diligently to investigate each case and encourage affected passengers to reach out so officers can initiate the process of returning the items that have been recovered.

Passengers are asked to provide their flight information, a detailed description of their luggage, including any unique identifiers, tags, or distinctive features, and make a lost/ stolen report.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Airport Unit at (215) 937-6927.