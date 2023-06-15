Road closures, parking restrictions | What to know ahead of Philly's Juneteenth Parade

Sponsors and organizers of Philadelphia's Juneteenth Parade and Festival gathered at 6abc on Thursday for a special occasion.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue and proceed to Malcolm X Park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2023 Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival will be held this weekend.

The event on Sunday, June 18 features community resources, local craft and food vendors, youth activities, live music, and dance groups.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue and proceed to Malcolm X Park, where the festival will be held. The festival portion of the event begins at 10 a.m.

The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival is a "rain or shine" event.

Traffic delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes.

Road Closures

- South Concourse Drive between Avenue of the Republic and Belmont Avenue will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 18

The following streets will be closed beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 until the conclusion of the parade:

- Parkside Avenue between 53rd Street and Belmont Avenue

- 52nd Street between Parkside Avenue and Cedar Avenue

The following streets will be closed starting at 10 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 18:

- 5100-5200 Pine Street

- 5100-5200 Larchwood Street

- 200-600 S. 52nd Street

- 400 S. 53rd Street

- 400 S. 51st Street

- 5200 Addison Street

- 5200 Osage Avenue

Parking Restrictions

The streets listed above will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Public Transportation

SEPTA Bus Routes 40, and 42 will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 through approximately 3 p.m.

SEPTA Bus Route 52 will be detoured from its normal route beginning at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 through approximately 9 p.m.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org.