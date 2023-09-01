'My car's totaled': Suspected arsonist caught on camera torching cars, trash cans in Philadelphia

Over the last week, several cases of arson were reported in the Kensington neighborhood in the early morning hours.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbors living in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood believe someone is intentionally setting fires in their community.

The latest fire happened early Thursday morning around midnight on Sepviva Street.

Surveillance video captured the moment a man set Sarah Miskell's trash can on fire.

"I woke up to a text message that my neighbor put out a fire that was right here," said Miskell. "It was scary. There's been a lot of incidents where this is happening. My friend's car was just blown up last week. And then another car a few days before that."

Surveillance video captured this man setting a trash can on fire outside a home on Sepviva Street.

One week earlier on August 22, another neighbor's 2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid exploded into flames around 3 a.m. on Martha Street.

On the same street a few days later, the owner of another vehicle says her car was also torched.

Over the last week, several cases of arson were reported in the Kensington neighborhood in the early morning hours between midnight and 3 a.m., and they were all within a block apart.

Melissa McDermott's 2018 Subaru was set on fire in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

"My car's totaled," said Melissa McDermott. "Our neighbors are just concerned this is going to keep happening."

Neighbors say they don't know why they are being targeted.

"I don't think it's a reflection on the neighborhood. I think it's a reflection on somebody around here, maybe someone who needs some help," one resident said.

"Next time is it gonna be my car? Is it gonna be our house? It's a very unsettling feeling," said Miskell.

Philadelphia police say they are working with federal partners to investigate these fires.

If you have any information about who did this and why, police would like to hear from you.